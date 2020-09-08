Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.77 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

