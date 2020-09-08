Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCHDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

