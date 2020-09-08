Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.