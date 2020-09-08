H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,306 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.57% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $767.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

