ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 648.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

