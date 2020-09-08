Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.77 Million in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

