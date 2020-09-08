Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $117,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,382,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,976 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

