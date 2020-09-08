282,455 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.