376,340 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026 in the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

