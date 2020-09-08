Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enel Americas by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ENIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

