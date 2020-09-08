Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 401,789 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 80,680.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Under Armour by 14.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

UAA stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.