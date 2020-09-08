Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Pretium Resources worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVG. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.