Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

