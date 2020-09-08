Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 167,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cardtronics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 66.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 92,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 178,850 shares of company stock worth $4,330,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

