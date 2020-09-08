SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $487,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.