Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 13,384 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

TGT stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.