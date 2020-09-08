Marshall Wace LLP Sells 227,339 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,339 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 19.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 716.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,269 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

