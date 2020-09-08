Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 181,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

