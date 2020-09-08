Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.20 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.