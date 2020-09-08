Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 61,234 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33,461.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after acquiring an additional 896,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 174.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374,022 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 285,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

MAN opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

