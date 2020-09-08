Marshall Wace LLP Buys 168,992 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

