Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NNN opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

