Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 43,415 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after acquiring an additional 632,557 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

