Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 499,055 Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Front Yard Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $13,408,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $12,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RESI opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

