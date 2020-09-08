ValiRx (LON:VAL) Announces Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.43) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ValiRx stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. ValiRx has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.88 ($0.48).

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

