ValiRx (LON:VAL) Announces Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.43) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ValiRx stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. ValiRx has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.88 ($0.48).
About ValiRx
