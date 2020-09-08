282,487 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3,612.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 452,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 439,916 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 578,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

