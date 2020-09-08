Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Blackbird has a 1 year low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 21.40 ($0.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

