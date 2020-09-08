Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Blackbird has a 1 year low of GBX 6.51 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 21.40 ($0.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29.
Blackbird Company Profile
