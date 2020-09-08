Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,231.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

