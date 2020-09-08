Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.94-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $452-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.68 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

