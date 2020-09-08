Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.94-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $452-456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.68 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.