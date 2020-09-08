Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 26,088.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

