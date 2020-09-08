Touchstar (LON:TST) Posts Earnings Results

Touchstar (LON:TST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Touchstar stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.11. Touchstar has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.98 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

