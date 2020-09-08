Touchstar (LON:TST) Posts Earnings Results

Touchstar (LON:TST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Touchstar stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.11. Touchstar has a 1 year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.98 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Touchstar
