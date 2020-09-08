Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:BLV opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Belvoir Lettings has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Belvoir Lettings’s previous dividend of $3.40. Belvoir Lettings’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

