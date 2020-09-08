Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Stitch Fix worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 70.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,922,825. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

