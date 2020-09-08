Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 32,000 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

