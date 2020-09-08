Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

