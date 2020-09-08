Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after buying an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,290 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 46,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Centurylink by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Centurylink by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,556,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,888 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

CTL stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

