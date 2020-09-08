Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,667 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

