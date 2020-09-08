Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

