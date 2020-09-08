Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total value of $523,622.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,432,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,523,428. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE W opened at $260.94 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

