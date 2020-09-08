Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.64 Million Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

