Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 900 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.25% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

