Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $2,873,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,311 shares of company stock worth $14,827,746 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

AVLR stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

