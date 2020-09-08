Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

HAS opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.