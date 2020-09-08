Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.