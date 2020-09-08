Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

