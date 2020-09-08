Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 21,400 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

