Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,158,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 179,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 368,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

