Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.93. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

