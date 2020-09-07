Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

