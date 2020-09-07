CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE:RHI opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.